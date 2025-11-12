EUR 75 mln investment to boost Romanian Antibiotice Iași’s role in critical drug research, production

Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iași announced that it signed a EUR 75 million financing agreement for the construction of the INOVA a+ research center and a new production facility for critical medicines. The investment marks a major step in strengthening the company’s position on the European pharmaceutical map and Romania’s role in producing essential medical treatments.

According to the company, the INOVA a+ Center will focus on developing innovative solutions in biotechnology, nanotechnology, and critical drug research.

In addition, a new production unit will be established to manufacture critical hospital medicines domestically. The facility is expected to enhance Romania’s healthcare resilience and contribute to Europe’s medical autonomy in key treatment areas, the company said.

Ioan Nani, General Director of Antibiotice, commented: “This major investment project represents a decisive step toward the future for Antibiotice, a strategic initiative that will integrate resources, expertise, and collaboration between industry and the research community, strengthening the company’s position as a strategic producer of critical medicines at both national and European levels. At the same time, the project presents a complex challenge, which we will address through strong partnerships and rigorous management of financial balance and profitability.”

The project is funded through the EU’s Health Programme, with 52.38% of the total amount provided as a non-reimbursable grant by the Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects. The remaining sum represents Antibiotice’s own strategic contribution to its long-term growth.

(Photo source: Facebook/Antibiotice Iasi)