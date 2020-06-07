Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 08:27
Business
Romania's market regulator to simplify procedures for switching gas, electricity suppliers
06 July 2020
Romanian end-users will be able to change their suppliers of natural gas or electricity within 24 hours after the market regulator ANRE will implement a project financed by the European Union with RON 20 million (EUR 4.1 mln).

The project aims to streamline the institutional framework to allow such a quick switch.

The project will, however, be implemented within 24 months starting July 2 this year.

"The project's general objective is to adopt measures to simplify administrative procedures for all consumers involved in the process of changing the electricity and natural gas supplier by implementing an intuitive and innovative IT solution that contributes to the development of a dynamic energy market and competitive," ANRE announced, News.ro reported.

"By implementing the project, it will be possible to meet the new European requirements that provide that by 2026 the technical process of changing the supplier to be completed in 24 hours, as well as achieving interoperability of data on changing the supplier in terms of format," said the authority.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

