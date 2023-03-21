Romanian market regulator fines Hidroelectrica for relation with residential customers

Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE set the maximum possible fine (RON 400,000 or EUR 80,000) for the electricity producer Hidroelectrica for the company’s failure to send invoices and sign new contracts with the residential customers, Economica.net reported.

Hidroelectrica is currently issuing invoices for the month of July 2022 to its residential customers.

However, the company has a short history in the retail market and claims it had to set up a special department upon short notice. Furthermore, it is handling a record number of customers, thanks to the low price charged.

