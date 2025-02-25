Romanian consumer protection inspections uncover dire conditions in elderly care homes

Authorities in Romania have uncovered alarming conditions in over 250 care homes for the elderly and people with disabilities, including minors, following a series of inspections led by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC). The checks, carried out in collaboration with several state institutions, revealed severe violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

Inspectors found filthy kitchens with unclean refrigerators, broken seals, dirty dishes, and expired food items lacking proper identification.

Bedrooms were in similarly poor condition, with damaged beds, unclean mattresses, pillowcases, missing covers, and dilapidated furniture, ANPC said. Bathrooms had mold, malfunctioning sanitary installations, and defective electrical outlets.

Inspectors also discovered improperly stored food, including meat and condiments like mayonnaise and ketchup, kept at incorrect temperatures, along with expired dietary supplements and raw materials.

"A tragic case occurred at the Authorized Natural Person (PFA) Șubă Sorin, where, at the start of the inspection, he refused access to ANPC agents and obstructed the checks, calling the police via the 112 emergency number," ANPC said.

After an hour-long delay, law enforcement intervened, and authorities entered the premises, where they discovered 11 elderly individuals in dire conditions. Despite requests, no legal documentation for the facility's operation was presented.

Further investigations revealed that the owner had illicitly relocated seven of the elderly residents, defying official orders. Tragically, one of them died en route to the hospital after emergency services were called, the Consumer Protection Authority stated.

Following inspections, it was confirmed that the care services provided at this location were illegal, and safety and hygiene standards were violated.

Authorities have emphasized the critical need for compliance with regulations to protect vulnerable individuals and prevent similar tragedies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)