Consumer Protection inspectors shutter nine businesses at Bucharest Sun Plaza mall

21 February 2025

Inspectors at Romania’s Consumer Protection Agency, or ANPC, closed nine economic operators inside the Sun Plaza shopping mall in Bucharest on Thursday, February 20, due to multiple irregularities. The inspection is part of a wider operation targeting malls in the capital city.

Some of the problems highlighted by ANPC include the presence of cockroaches, food products with altered storage conditions, baking trays with massive deposits of burnt food residues, the use of unprofessional kitchen utensils, lack of an operating permit issued by District 4 City Hall, and refrigeration equipment with ice buildup inside. 

Overall, inspectors looked at 24 economic operators inside Sun Plaza and issued 33 fines totaling RON 400,000 (EUR 80,300). They also ordered that nine businesses temporarily halt activities until problems are resolved. 

In recent days, ANPC commissioners have also conducted inspections in other malls in Bucharest and carried out checks on major retailers across the country. Popular malls like Baneasa Shopping City in northern Bucharest or AFI Cotroceni were also inspected, and numerous businesses had their activity temporarily halted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ANPC.ro)

