Romanian consumer protection agency closes restaurant in the Parliament Palace

A restaurant in the Brâncovenesc Salon of the Palace of Parliament was closed on Thursday, March 13, by inspectors from the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), announced the institution led by Cristian Popescu Piedone. Inspectors said they found products past their expiration date and irregularities regarding food storage, according to Hotnews.ro.

ANPC ordered five fines totaling RON 72,000 and the temporary suspension of activity for a period of up to 6 months.

"The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) conducted an inspection on March 13, 2025, at the premises of MAGNIFIC ONLINE SRL, located on Izvor Street, in the Brâncovenesc Salon of the Palace of Parliament. The inspection revealed serious violations that posed a risk to food safety, leading to measures aimed at protecting public health and ensuring compliance with regulations," the institution announced.

ANPC inspectors found improper food storage, including products that had been transferred from refrigeration to freezing, expired items such as beef pastrami and minced chicken, and ready-to-eat dishes without proper labeling.

Refrigeration and storage areas were also found in poor condition, with beverages being stored in cooling units meant for raw ingredients, and meat refrigeration units registering temperatures far above legal limits. Chicken meat was discovered stored at room temperature in a production corridor.

Hygiene and maintenance issues included cracked flooring, an uncovered and uncleaned drain with live cockroaches, and a ventilation system clogged with grease. Freezers had excessive ice buildup and unclean gaskets, while kitchen tools and baking trays were found to be worn out and unsuitable for use.

Structural deficiencies such as damaged tiles and rusting freezer doors further contributed to the facility's non-compliance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)