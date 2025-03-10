Hanul lui Manuc, Carul cu Bere, Curtea Berarilor, and Arcade Cafe, all very well-known restaurants located in Bucharest’s central and touristic Old Town, were temporarily closed by inspectors from the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC). Inspectors found multiple violations, including improper food storage, unsanitary kitchen utensils, and frozen food with ice deposits.

Fines totaling RON 74,000 (EUR 15,000) were issued, and 136 kg of food was removed from sale.

ANPC representatives stated that inspections began around 6:30 PM on Sunday, March 10, at four food service establishments. All four were temporarily closed until the violations were resolved, according to News.ro.

Several violations were discovered at one establishment, namely a freezer room with excessive ice buildup, frozen food covered in ice, a refrigeration unit with dust deposits in the ventilation area, improperly sanitized kitchen utensils with burn marks, a floor drain clogged with grease and food debris, chipped dishware, and beverage refrigerators being used to store food items.

Inspectors also found cooked and semi-prepared dishes stored in refrigeration units without labels indicating the expiration date. Furthermore, confectionery products were found stored in beverage coolers, and unwrapped food was kept in refrigerators not recommended for public food service.

ANPC’s inspections were halted due to the protests in support of far-right pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu, whose candidacy for president was rejected by the Central Electoral Bureau, located in Old Town.

"ANPC inspectors at various locations had their work interrupted due to street protests. The terraces in the Old Town suffered material damage as a result of the demonstrations," ANPC representatives stated. Inspectors sheltered at the restaurants during the protests that turned violent.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)