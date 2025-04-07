ANIS: Romania's IT industry is 75%-85% outsourcing, which must change

The Romanian IT&C industry depends largely on outsourcing, and this economic model makes it vulnerable to geopolitical issues, according to Edward Creţescu, president of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS), speaking at ANIS International Summit 2025, organized by Ziarul Financiar.

"The IT&C industry is 75%-80% outsourcing, 10% - 15% product development, and 5% consultancy, integrators, etc. This part needs to be balanced in the long term. The next three to five years matter a lot," he said.

Edward Creţescu emphasized that this context can represent a major opportunity for the local tech sector but also a risk if these chances are not capitalized on time.

"There are these currents and this push from behind for us to produce as much as possible in Europe. Given that Romania is an important member of the European Union, this will have a positive impact, I hope, and I don't see anything negative on our industry. So we believe that the next three to five years are a very important horizon related to the opportunities that the industry has and to see how we can capitalize on them, because if we don't capitalize on them, then there are certain significant dangers for us, as an industry, but also for Romania, because, in the end, we are an important engine for the economy," the ANIS president pointed out.

(Photo: Alexandersikov/ Dreamstime)

