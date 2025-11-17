Romanian airline considers offering travelers buy now, pay later options

Romanian airline AnimaWings is considering incorporating Buy Now, Pay Later options in its travel offers, similar to the ones already popular in the retail sector, Profit.ro reported. The new ticket financing strategy would be a first in the local aviation market.

“It is not yet practiced to pay in installments in aviation, but we are flirting with the idea for the future, because it is specifically requested on the Romanian market,” said Diana Dima, chief commercial officer of AnimaWings, quoted by Digital-business.ro.

The Buy Now, Pay Later option would offer more predictability to customers, according to the company.

Over 95% of AnimaWings transactions are made by card, and the mobile app generates almost 80% of online sales during promotional periods. In parallel, the company is developing a beta version of a loyalty program integrated into the app.

For the moment, AnimaWings customers can “lock” a fare for a limited period, paying a small fee until they finalize full payment. The option is available on expensive routes and is practiced by other airlines as well.

From a technological perspective, the company also underwent a complex fiscal integration process, in coordination with the Romanian tax agency ANAF, a necessary step for international sales and fiscal compliance.

Launched on the Romanian market in 2020, AnimaWings is part of the Memento Group, alongside Christian Tour. The airline operates to destinations in Cyprus, Greece, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Israel, and Dubai.

For AnimaWings, 2025 was a year of growth. Next year, the company aims to strengthen digitization and expand services. In terms of sales, the company relies on recurrence, especially in the domestic segment, where it launched five new routes in 2025 and observes constant growth in repeated flights between major cities.

(Photo source: Animawings on Facebook)