Transport

Romanian airline considers offering travelers buy now, pay later options

17 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian airline AnimaWings is considering incorporating Buy Now, Pay Later options in its travel offers, similar to the ones already popular in the retail sector, Profit.ro reported. The new ticket financing strategy would be a first in the local aviation market.

“It is not yet practiced to pay in installments in aviation, but we are flirting with the idea for the future, because it is specifically requested on the Romanian market,” said Diana Dima, chief commercial officer of AnimaWings, quoted by Digital-business.ro.

The Buy Now, Pay Later option would offer more predictability to customers, according to the company.

Over 95% of AnimaWings transactions are made by card, and the mobile app generates almost 80% of online sales during promotional periods. In parallel, the company is developing a beta version of a loyalty program integrated into the app. 

For the moment, AnimaWings customers can “lock” a fare for a limited period, paying a small fee until they finalize full payment. The option is available on expensive routes and is practiced by other airlines as well. 

From a technological perspective, the company also underwent a complex fiscal integration process, in coordination with the Romanian tax agency ANAF, a necessary step for international sales and fiscal compliance. 

Launched on the Romanian market in 2020, AnimaWings is part of the Memento Group, alongside Christian Tour. The airline operates to destinations in Cyprus, Greece, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Israel, and Dubai.

For AnimaWings, 2025 was a year of growth. Next year, the company aims to strengthen digitization and expand services. In terms of sales, the company relies on recurrence, especially in the domestic segment, where it launched five new routes in 2025 and observes constant growth in repeated flights between major cities. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Animawings on Facebook)

Normal
Transport

Romanian airline considers offering travelers buy now, pay later options

17 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian airline AnimaWings is considering incorporating Buy Now, Pay Later options in its travel offers, similar to the ones already popular in the retail sector, Profit.ro reported. The new ticket financing strategy would be a first in the local aviation market.

“It is not yet practiced to pay in installments in aviation, but we are flirting with the idea for the future, because it is specifically requested on the Romanian market,” said Diana Dima, chief commercial officer of AnimaWings, quoted by Digital-business.ro.

The Buy Now, Pay Later option would offer more predictability to customers, according to the company.

Over 95% of AnimaWings transactions are made by card, and the mobile app generates almost 80% of online sales during promotional periods. In parallel, the company is developing a beta version of a loyalty program integrated into the app. 

For the moment, AnimaWings customers can “lock” a fare for a limited period, paying a small fee until they finalize full payment. The option is available on expensive routes and is practiced by other airlines as well. 

From a technological perspective, the company also underwent a complex fiscal integration process, in coordination with the Romanian tax agency ANAF, a necessary step for international sales and fiscal compliance. 

Launched on the Romanian market in 2020, AnimaWings is part of the Memento Group, alongside Christian Tour. The airline operates to destinations in Cyprus, Greece, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Israel, and Dubai.

For AnimaWings, 2025 was a year of growth. Next year, the company aims to strengthen digitization and expand services. In terms of sales, the company relies on recurrence, especially in the domestic segment, where it launched five new routes in 2025 and observes constant growth in repeated flights between major cities. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Animawings on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 November 2025
Macro
Romanians to also face economic difficulties next year but 2027 more hopeful, president says
17 November 2025
Living in Romania
Timișoara, Bucharest ahead of other Romanian major cities in quality of life ranking
17 November 2025
Society
Update: Romania evacuates residents near Danube border after Russian drone strike in Ukraine ignites LPG vessel
17 November 2025
Politics
New surveys reveal tight race for Bucharest mayor three weeks ahead of the vote
17 November 2025
Energy
PPC Group connects 130 MW photovoltaic park in Romania
17 November 2025
Macro
Romanian central bank's governor sees 1% or higher economic growth this year
17 November 2025
Sports
Romania loses 1–3 to Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup path shifts to playoffs
14 November 2025
Macro
Romanian National Bank revises end-2025 inflation forecast upwards to 9.6%