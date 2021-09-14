Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 14:03
Culture

Bucharest animation film festival Animest announces 2021 selection

14 September 2021
Five films are competing for the award of the feature competition at this year’s edition of the Bucharest International Animation Film Festival Animest.

The event, which holds its 16th edition this year, takes place between October 8 and October 17 in cinema halls and online, on the festival’s streaming platform.

The films selected in the feature competition are Florence Miailhe’s La Traversée, a production that also won a special jury mention at the Annecy festival; Félix Dufour-Laperrière’s Archipelago; Masaaki Yuasa’s Inu-oh; Marcus H. Rosenmüller and Santiago López Jover’s Welcome To Siegheilkirchen; and Michaela Pavlátová’s My Sunny Maad.

Another five awarded productions will be screened outside of the competition in various venues in Bucharest. The public will be able to see Dash Shaw’s dystopian Cryptozoo, a film that received the NEXT Innovator Award at the Sundance festival and the public’s choice award at the Berlin International Film Festival. The program of screenings also includes Rémi Chayé’s Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary, the winner at the Annecy 2020 festival, Yuta Murano’s Seven Days War, and Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s Wolfwalkers, a production nominated for an Oscar for Animation Feature.

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo: Springdt13/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Editor's picks