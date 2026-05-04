Romanian airline AnimaWings secures three investors to fund expansion and regional ambitions

Romanian airline AnimaWings has brought in three prominent local investors as shareholders, in a move aimed at accelerating its expansion and positioning it as a regional aviation player. Under the agreement, BT Asset Management SAI, Winners Holding Investments, and Evergent Investments will acquire a combined 50% stake in the company, marking a significant shift in its ownership structure and growth strategy.

The deal signals a clear vote of confidence from some of Romania’s most influential financial players in a sector that remains volatile but increasingly competitive in Central and Eastern Europe. BT Asset Management, part of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, manages over RON 10 billion (EUR 2 billion) in assets and serves around 475,000 investors, while Evergent Investments controls assets worth over RON 4 billion. Winners Holding Investments, backed by Banca Transilvania founder Horia Ciorcilă, adds further financial weight and strategic backing.

AnimaWings said the new shareholding structure is designed to unlock “accelerated development potential”, with the airline openly targeting a broader regional footprint rather than remaining a niche domestic operator. The company is also considering a future listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a step that would further anchor its expansion plans in capital markets and increase transparency requirements.

Founders Marius Pandel and Cristian Pandel will remain shareholders, with Marius Pandel continuing as Chief Executive Officer. The management team is expected to stay in place as the airline scales operations, suggesting continuity in strategy alongside fresh capital.

Operationally, AnimaWings has already begun expanding its fleet, recently taking delivery of its fifth Airbus A220 aircraft and reaching a total of seven planes. The company plans to more than double its fleet to 18 aircraft by the end of 2027, a target that underlines the urgency behind securing new funding.

The transaction remains subject to approval by the Competition Council and the Foreign Direct Investment Review Commission, but the entry of institutional investors marks a decisive step in AnimaWings’ attempt to move from a small domestic carrier to a serious regional contender.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)