AnimaWings adds new aircraft to its fleet and launches six routes from Bucharest, Cluj and Timișoara

Romanian AnimaWings is expanding its fleet and route network, adding a seventh aircraft and launching six new routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara. The airline said the move is part of its strategy to strengthen regional connectivity and support growing passenger demand.

The company has taken delivery of a new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, bringing its fleet to seven Airbus planes, including five A220-300 and two A320 models. The aircraft, registered YR-BUN, is designed for short- and medium-haul routes and offers 148 seats across Economy and Premium Economy classes.

Starting this summer, AnimaWings will introduce new direct routes from Cluj-Napoca to Vienna and Frankfurt, both operated twice weekly from July 17. From Timișoara, the airline will launch flights to Copenhagen and Rotterdam, while Bucharest will gain new connections to Rotterdam and Strasbourg.

Passengers on the new routes will benefit from a full-service onboard experience, including free seat selection, an 8 kg cabin bag, and a 4 kg personal item.

Timișoara already operates as a base with two aircraft and locally recruited crew, while Cluj-Napoca is expected to become a base in the near future, the airline said.

The Airbus A220-300 model features wider seats, increased legroom in premium rows, large panoramic windows, and reduced cabin noise, offering improved comfort on flights of up to five hours. The aircraft also delivers up to 20–25% lower fuel consumption compared to older generations, supporting the airline’s efficiency and sustainability goals, according to AnimaWings.

Founded in 2020 and part of the Memento Group, AnimaWings plans to continue expanding its fleet, targeting a total of 18 aircraft by the end of 2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)