Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 14:41
People

RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu, tenor Ştefan Pop in La Bohème at Teatro Massimo of Palermo

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soprano Angela Gheorghiu sings the role of Mimì in a recent staging of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème at Teatro Massimo di Palermo.

Gheorghiu performs alongside tenor Ştefan Pop, cast as Rodolfo, for three runs on December 4, 7 and 10.

Desirée Rancatore has the role of Mimì and Giovanni Sala that of Rodolfo for the performances on December 5 and 9. 

The production is directed by Mario N. Pontiggia.

Mimì is one of Gheorghiu's signature roles, alongside those of Magda in La Rondine, or the title roles in Tosca and Adriana Lecouvreur

Angela Gheorghiu graduated from the National University of Music Bucharest. She made her debut at London's Royal Opera House in 1992, with the role of Mimì. The same year, she made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Vienna State Opera. Since then, she has performed in opera houses and concert halls around the world: New York, London, Paris, Salzburg, Berlin, Tokyo, Rome, Seoul, Venice, Athens, Monte Carlo, Chicago, Philadelphia, Sao Paolo, Los Angeles, Lisbon, Valencia, Baalbek, Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur, Zürich, Vienna, Salzburg, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Prague, Montreal, Moscow, Taipei, San Juan, Ljubljana, Buenos Aires, and others.

(Photo: Blitzkoenig | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 14:41
People

RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu, tenor Ştefan Pop in La Bohème at Teatro Massimo of Palermo

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Soprano Angela Gheorghiu sings the role of Mimì in a recent staging of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème at Teatro Massimo di Palermo.

Gheorghiu performs alongside tenor Ştefan Pop, cast as Rodolfo, for three runs on December 4, 7 and 10.

Desirée Rancatore has the role of Mimì and Giovanni Sala that of Rodolfo for the performances on December 5 and 9. 

The production is directed by Mario N. Pontiggia.

Mimì is one of Gheorghiu's signature roles, alongside those of Magda in La Rondine, or the title roles in Tosca and Adriana Lecouvreur

Angela Gheorghiu graduated from the National University of Music Bucharest. She made her debut at London's Royal Opera House in 1992, with the role of Mimì. The same year, she made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Vienna State Opera. Since then, she has performed in opera houses and concert halls around the world: New York, London, Paris, Salzburg, Berlin, Tokyo, Rome, Seoul, Venice, Athens, Monte Carlo, Chicago, Philadelphia, Sao Paolo, Los Angeles, Lisbon, Valencia, Baalbek, Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur, Zürich, Vienna, Salzburg, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Prague, Montreal, Moscow, Taipei, San Juan, Ljubljana, Buenos Aires, and others.

(Photo: Blitzkoenig | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks