Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit wins Romania’s Transylvania Open

Estonian professional tennis player Anett Kontaveit won the first edition of the Transylvania Open tournament in Romania on Sunday, October 31. In the final, she defeated home favourite and top seed Simona Halep in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Following the victory in Romania, which marked her fourth title of the year, Kontaveit also secured her place at the Akron WTA Finals.

"I believe in myself a little bit more than I did a couple of years ago, and I was trying to be aggressive but also stay consistent, and not go for too much," Kontaveit said, commenting her first win over Halep, Wtatennis.com reported. "I think she is such a good player, and I really tried to just focus on myself and not think about the three times that I had lost to her. I just took it as a new challenge."

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara and her teammate Ekaterine Gorgodze were Transylvania Open doubles' champions.

The first edition of the Transylvania Open WTA250 tournament was held at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, between October 25 and October 31.

