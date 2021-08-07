Presidential adviser nominated as Romania's ambassador in Washington

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, on July 7, dismissed his adviser Andrei Muraru to allow him to take on his position as Romanian ambassador in Washington, the Presidential Administration announced, according to Bursa.ro.

Presidential adviser Andrei Muraru was nominated as Romania's ambassador to the United States on March 4.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to the Parliament at that time the request regarding the hearing of 26 candidates for the position of Ambassador of Romania, including Andrei Muraru, who eventually received a positive opinion from the expert committees of the Parliament on April 14.

Muraru has been a presidential adviser since December 2014.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)