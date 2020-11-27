Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romanian woman named cadet of the year by London's Metropolitan Police

27 November 2020
Romanian Andreea Vladeanu was named Cadet of the Year by London's Metropolitan Police for her "outstanding contribution for her cadet team in Newham, showing her dedication to tackling youth violence."

The young Romanian woman was born in Radauti, in Suceava county, and arrived in the UK in 2015. She couldn't speak English at that time, but "joined the cadets and quickly volunteered at every event to improve her English and understand London's culture," the Metropolitan Police said in the Facebook post announcing the "Cadet of the Year" winner.

"Now Deputy Head Cadet, she leads a team of 40 cadets on how to give back to the community and is a role model to so many around her. Well done Andreea!"

Andreea Vladeanu is one of the officers and staff celebrated at the ninth Met Excellence Awards. The event was held virtually on Monday, November 23, and recognized a range of dedicated police work across London in a host of categories. The ceremony was planned for March but had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The full list of winners is available here.

Andreea Vladeanu is a student at a prestigious university in London and was awarded, two years ago, by the Jack Petchey Foundation for participating in the Newham Voluntary Police Cadets program, according to Monitorul de Suceava.

(Photo source: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Service)

