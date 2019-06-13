Romanian telecom regulator ready to spend EUR 29 mln on new headquarters

Romania’s telecom market regulator ANCOM seeks to change its headquarters and buy for this a property that will provide an area of ​minimum 8,500 square meters (sqm) and maximum of 10,000 sqm, plus 66-75 parking spaces.

The market regulator expects to pay for this some RON 142 million (EUR 29 million), including VAT, according to a draft resolution on the agenda of the Government meeting on June 12, quoted by local Ziarul Financiar.

ANCOM currently operates in a building leased in 2007, when an institutional reorganization took place. However, the rental agreement is for an area of​ 7,122 sqm, of which 6,542 sqm represent the useful area for offices, archives, sanitary groups, hallways, ladders, meeting rooms.

The Authority currently has 325 employees but wants to increase their number by about 40.

