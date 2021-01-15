Policemen find 2500-year-old Corinthian bronze helmet during house searches in NE Romania

Romanian police officers discovered a 2,500-year-old Corinthian bronze helmet while conducting house searches at suspects accused of theft from archeological sites. The ancient item is believed to belong to the national cultural heritage.

The two house searches were conducted in the city of Roman in Neamt county, and in the Alexandru Ioan Cuza commune in Iasi county, in northeastern Romania.

“Following searches at the home of a 51-year-old man in the Alexandru Ioan Cuza locality in Iasi county, the policemen discovered a Corinthian bronze helmet, dated to the 6th-5th century BC, likely to be classified as national cultural heritage of Romania. The man allegedly found the item in the Siret riverbed,” Neamţ County Police Inspectorate spokesperson Georgiana Mosu said, according to Agerpres.

The policemen seized the Corinthian helmet, which will be subjected to specialized expertise.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Nt.politiaromana.ro)