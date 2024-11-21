Anchor Grup’s newest real estate project, Select Residences, enters delivery phase with 75% of units sold

News from Companies

Select Residences, the newest residential complex powered by Anchor Grup, one of the main real estate developers in Romania, has officially entered the delivery phase. Started in 2021, with an investment of 45 million euros and focused on providing quality living spaces and an enhanced lifestyle experience, the development is quickly becoming a preferred choice for those seeking a balanced, urban lifestyle in Bucharest. The project has reached over 75% of the available units already contracted.

Located on Calea Dudești No. 186, in the Dristor/Vitan area, near București Mall, the complex includes 347 apartments - studios, two and three rooms and duplexes - with surfaces between 46 and 175 net sqm and terraces of up to 37 sqm. The project covers an area of ​​8,500 m2 of land and has approximately 47,000 m2 built, including the underground, and each of the three buildings has a height of S+P+10E+Duplex. The complex also offers green spaces, as well as an underground parking lot that connects all three buildings.

Starting with September the residents began moving in and Select Residences has become a new community hub.

"We are extremely proud to see the community beginning to take shape at Select Residences. Our goal has always been to offer more than just homes—we wanted to create a living environment where people feel connected. The fact that 75% of the units have been sold ahead of delivery is a statement to the strong demand for well-conceived residential projects in Bucharest. Select Residences' commitment to quality and detail has resonated with buyers, from young professionals to families and investors, who are eager to be part of this flourishing neighborhood.", stated Affan Yildirim, General Manager, member of the Board of Directors of Anchor Group and member of the Board of Directors of Shopping MallDova.

The project has been meticulously planned to cater to a modern, urban customers who value both privacy and a sense of community. Select Residences offers proximity to key business districts, educational institutions, and leisure areas.

As Select Residences moves forward with its final phase of deliveries, the focus remains on building a sustainable and dynamic community. The project is on track to fully complete the remaining units within the next months, offering new residents the opportunity to become part of this exciting residential destination.

About Anchor Grup

Anchor Grup is one of the leading real estate developers in Romania, with over 27 years of experience on the local market. The company developed, 25 years ago, the first modern shopping center in the country, București Mall-Vitan, followed by Plaza România. It manages a complex portfolio, that includes, among the retail component, also projects in the cinema sector – Movieplex Cinema and Hollywood Multiplex Cinema- residential - InCity Residences, Pallady Towers and Select Residences, the latest project of the company- and office buildings - Anchor Plaza and Plaza Romania Offices. Anchor Grup remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and community.

