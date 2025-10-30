Romanian Anca Faur, wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, dies at the age of 66

Romanian-born chemical engineer Anca Faur, the wife of American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, has died at the age of 66, according to a statement posted Wednesday on the Facebook page of the Apollo 11 legend, the second man to walk on the Moon. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Dr. Anca Aldrin, wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, peacefully passed away last night with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, by her side. Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC,” reads the statement from the Faur and Aldrin families.

“I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life,” said General Aldrin, as quoted in the same post. “She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.”

The families asked for privacy during this period of mourning.

Born in Romania, Anca Faur married Buzz Aldrin on January 20, 2023, the day he turned 93, in a small ceremony held near their home, attended by family and friends. The couple met in December 2017 at an event and began dating a few months later, in May 2018, according to Hotnews.ro.

In 2024, Aldrin told the press that he was extremely happy one year after marrying Anca Faur. He told People magazine that he has “never been happier in my life than I am now, with my time with Anca.”

