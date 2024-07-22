Society

US astronaut Buzz Aldrin “never happier” one year after marrying Romanian woman

22 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, 94, recently told the press that he is extremely happy one year after marrying Romanian Anca Faur, 65. He told People magazine that he has “never been happier in my life than I am now, with my time with Anca.” 

The two first met in December 2017 at a work event before they began dating a few months later, in May 2018.

Aldrin described Anca as having “brains, heart, and courage.” He also said that she is stubborn and that it took him several years to get her to agree to marry him.

The two eventually married on Aldrin's 93rd birthday, which also happened to be the day he was honored at the Living Legends of Aviation 20th Annual Awards gala. They held a small wedding ceremony in a park near their home, with some family and friends present.

After the ceremony, the couple attended the awards gala at the Beverly Hilton before heading to dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel with close family and friends. Aldrin stated that the day will be "kept in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

“She is the love of my life, and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects, and watching the world go by to meeting with our two families and celebrating - as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.”

Before marrying Faur, Aldrin had been married three times. He has three children, James, Janice, and Andrew, from his first marriage to Joan Archer.

Aldrin flew into space three times during his career and was the Lunar Module Pilot for the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. He stepped onto the moon's surface 19 minutes after Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969. Of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission, he is the only one still alive. He spent a total of 12 days in space before retiring in 1971. 

Anca Faur was born in Deva, Romania, and holds a Ph.D. in chemistry.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Buzz Aldrin on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Society

US astronaut Buzz Aldrin “never happier” one year after marrying Romanian woman

22 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, 94, recently told the press that he is extremely happy one year after marrying Romanian Anca Faur, 65. He told People magazine that he has “never been happier in my life than I am now, with my time with Anca.” 

The two first met in December 2017 at a work event before they began dating a few months later, in May 2018.

Aldrin described Anca as having “brains, heart, and courage.” He also said that she is stubborn and that it took him several years to get her to agree to marry him.

The two eventually married on Aldrin's 93rd birthday, which also happened to be the day he was honored at the Living Legends of Aviation 20th Annual Awards gala. They held a small wedding ceremony in a park near their home, with some family and friends present.

After the ceremony, the couple attended the awards gala at the Beverly Hilton before heading to dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel with close family and friends. Aldrin stated that the day will be "kept in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

“She is the love of my life, and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects, and watching the world go by to meeting with our two families and celebrating - as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.”

Before marrying Faur, Aldrin had been married three times. He has three children, James, Janice, and Andrew, from his first marriage to Joan Archer.

Aldrin flew into space three times during his career and was the Lunar Module Pilot for the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. He stepped onto the moon's surface 19 minutes after Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969. Of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission, he is the only one still alive. He spent a total of 12 days in space before retiring in 1971. 

Anca Faur was born in Deva, Romania, and holds a Ph.D. in chemistry.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Buzz Aldrin on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 July 2024
Tech
Eight Romanian companies included in latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 ranking
22 July 2024
Sports
Update: Head coach Edward Iordănescu leaves Romania’s national football team
22 July 2024
Society
US astronaut Buzz Aldrin “never happier” one year after marrying Romanian woman
22 July 2024
Defense
Two US bombers land in Romania to join Bomber Task Force
22 July 2024
Justice
Nine Romanians detained after disturbances in British city of Leeds, one charged
22 July 2024
Interviews
Emmett King, co-founder Transylvania Angels Network: The Romanian ecosystem has more and better startups each year
22 July 2024
Energy
Romania goes ahead with program to develop small modular reactors with NuScale
19 July 2024
Transport
Flights from Bucharest airport impacted by Microsoft outage