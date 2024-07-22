US astronaut Buzz Aldrin “never happier” one year after marrying Romanian woman

US astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, 94, recently told the press that he is extremely happy one year after marrying Romanian Anca Faur, 65. He told People magazine that he has “never been happier in my life than I am now, with my time with Anca.”

The two first met in December 2017 at a work event before they began dating a few months later, in May 2018.

Aldrin described Anca as having “brains, heart, and courage.” He also said that she is stubborn and that it took him several years to get her to agree to marry him.

The two eventually married on Aldrin's 93rd birthday, which also happened to be the day he was honored at the Living Legends of Aviation 20th Annual Awards gala. They held a small wedding ceremony in a park near their home, with some family and friends present.

After the ceremony, the couple attended the awards gala at the Beverly Hilton before heading to dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel with close family and friends. Aldrin stated that the day will be "kept in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

“She is the love of my life, and we do everything together, from eating meals, planning projects, and watching the world go by to meeting with our two families and celebrating - as we are at this 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing.”

Before marrying Faur, Aldrin had been married three times. He has three children, James, Janice, and Andrew, from his first marriage to Joan Archer.

Aldrin flew into space three times during his career and was the Lunar Module Pilot for the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. He stepped onto the moon's surface 19 minutes after Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969. Of the three astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission, he is the only one still alive. He spent a total of 12 days in space before retiring in 1971.

Anca Faur was born in Deva, Romania, and holds a Ph.D. in chemistry.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Buzz Aldrin on Facebook)