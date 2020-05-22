Romania's tax collection agency upgrades online support for individual taxpayers

The individuals registered in the tax collection agency’s online support system (Private Virtual Space, SPV) will have the option to pay the tax obligations to the budget directly with the bank card.

The SPV has been connected to the tax payment system ghiseul.ro that operated independently so far. This will allow the payment of over 30 taxes and contributions to the budget, announced the Finance Ministry.

The ministry is also working on implementing a system that will enable the enrollment of individuals in the SPV with the help of video identification. Individuals, including representatives of companies or entities without legal personality, can enroll this way.

