Romania keeps investigating alleged frauds that derailed presidential elections 

Romanian finance minister Tanczos Barna confirmed on January 9 that the tax collection agency ANAF, together with the judicial bodies, is investigating the financing of the electoral campaign of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, focusing on "the manner and flows of money that arrived from various sources."

"It is an investigation alongside the judicial bodies, in which ANAF is verifying the financing of this electoral campaign," Tanczos Barna said, as reported by Digi24.

"The data from the investigation are confidential, but I can confirm that, yes, an investigation is underway that has as its theme the financing of the campaign and has as its theme the method and flows of money that arrived from various sources in an electoral campaign in which Călin Georgescu was the protagonist," Tanczos Barna also said.

Georgescu reported no expenses related to its electoral campaign, which was mentioned by the Country's Defence Council, besides the influences of "state and non-state actors" as evidence for manipulation of the electoral process. Eventually, the Constitutional Court canceled the entire presidential elections.

So far, ANAF has reported a generic campaign for increasing the electorate's awareness in general conducted by the Kensington specialized firm for the National Liberal Party (PNL). While the TikTok campaign was visibly used by supporters of far-right candidate Călin Georgescu, who commented in favor of their candidate, there is no financial connection between the campaign and Georgescu.

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)