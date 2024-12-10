Romanian tax authorities investigating far-right politician Călin Georgescu and influencers who promoted him

Romania’s tax authorities are investigating Călin Georgescu and the influencers who promoted him on TikTok after the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) alerted the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) that the pro-Russian presidential candidate ran his campaign with zero funds, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

ANAF quickly revealed that several influencers were paid to disseminate online messages in support of Călin Georgescu before the first tour of the now-annulled presidential elections on November 24. The institution stated that all the information received from the Permanent Electoral Authority is being used in risk analyses and investigations related to tax evasion and fraud.

Tax inspectors will report irregularities to the relevant institutions once identified, and more individuals may be included in the investigation, according to Digi24.

Some influencers who supported Georgescu on TikTok immediately posted videos announcing they were either at the Bulgarian border or on planes, leaving Romania permanently after the elections were annulled. These influencers initially supported Georgescu after being paid but later distanced themselves from him following the declassification of official CSAT (Supreme Council of National Defense) documents.

Last weekend, prosecutors also raided three homes in Brașov, targeting Bogdan Peșchir, who allegedly funded Călin Georgescu’s TikTok campaign with EUR 1 million. They seized cryptocurrency worth USD 7 million but released Peșchir, who is accused of voter corruption, money laundering, and computer fraud.

A number of cases opened by Romanian prosecutors into far-right supporters of Calin Georgescu are also ongoing.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)