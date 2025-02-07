Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities

Romania’s tax agency ANAF has launched an internal investigation following the publication of information alleging that several tax inspectors concealed irregularities found at controversial real estate developer Nordis. The company is targeted by a DIICOT investigation, with five people currently under preventive arrest for several corruption allegations, including Laura Vicol, the former Social Democrat (PSD) head of the Legal Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, and her husband, Vladimir Ciorbă, the main shareholder of Nordis.

According to DIICOT's report in the Nordis case, four tax inspectors may face charges for aiding and abetting offenders after failing to take any measures against the Nordis group of companies, despite having identified irregularities there three years ago. The inspectors' actions only came to light after prosecutors requested information from ANAF regarding audits.

"In response to the information presented in the public domain, ANAF's leadership has taken notice and ordered an investigation by the General Directorate of Integrity, which is currently underway at the time of this announcement. We clarify that no complaints have been recorded within ANAF regarding the professional conduct of the public officials mentioned in the public reports," ANAF stated in a press release issued on Wednesday, February 5.

Information about the four inspectors were included in the report requesting the preventive arrest of Laura Vicol and Vladimir Ciorbă.

In response, finance minister Tanczos Barna also told journalists that he would send the ministry's Control Body to ANAF for further checks. He noted that the four inspectors currently hold no official status in the case, and that multiple audits are involved.

The minister also stressed that the “full picture” is needed.

“The situation is highly complex, as DIICOT has received information suggesting that some individuals attempted to intimidate or pressure ANAF, even threatening leadership changes or political pressure to remove inspectors who conducted audits. DIICOT suspects that certain individuals favored Nordis. The situation may be far more complex than it initially appears, which is why this investigation is necessary to clarify all aspects and provide the public with accurate information," Barna added, according to Digi24.

The minister refrained from saying how long the Control Body’s audit will take, but said that it is crucial that any suspicion must be verified.

"This is a DIICOT investigation involving individuals suspected of aiding offenders. The allegations are clearly stated in DIICOT’s indictment, which is why we must conduct our own review through the Control Body to obtain a complete understanding," Barna concluded.

Nordis' wrongdoings mainly came to public attention after an investigation by independent journalists at Recorder showed that the developer deceived hundreds of clients who paid in advance for apartments they never received. In a subsequent investigation, DIICOT found that between 2019 and 2024, the group's leaders collected over RON 957 million (EUR 195 million) from individuals and businesses as down payments for purchase agreements involving apartments, parking spaces, and furniture.

