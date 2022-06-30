Romania’s tax collection agency checks revenues of crypto-currency traders

Inspectors of Romanian tax collection agency ANAF specialising in tax fraud began checking the revenues derived by local traders of crypto-currency, Economica.net reported.

They have screened 63 investors so far. Out of a total of EUR 131 mln achieved by the 63, some EUR 49 mln was either unreported or under-reported.

Supplementary taxes of EUR 2.1 mln were established for those who failed to correctly report their earnings.

Only EUR 15 mln was reported in full compliance with the local tax regulations, meaning that income tax and social security contributions were paid to the general government budget.

The tax fraud inspectors will continue to verify revenues from specific activities, such as mining or trading non-fungible cryptocurrencies or tokens to ensure increased taxation and voluntary compliance among all categories of taxpayers.

