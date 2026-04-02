Romania’s tax collection agency ANAF can’t find 200 automobiles it previously confiscated

A large-scale investigation is underway at Romania’s tax management agency ANAF, after it was discovered that over 200 cars, confiscated or seized following inspections, are completely missing, according to Digi24. The investigation targets even the institution's employees.

The discovery was made with the launch of the online auction platform.

ANAF has launched this auction platform, where anyone can purchase assets that ANAF has seized or confiscated. These include cars, apartments, land, or other valuable objects that can be purchased.

When the platform was put into operation, major irregularities were discovered, namely the lack of certain goods that should have been in the possession of ANAF. Among these is a batch of 200 cars.

iulian@romania-insider.com