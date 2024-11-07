Romanian poet Ana Blandiana is special guest at this year’s Astra Film Chișinău

Romanian poet Ana Blandiana will be a special guest at the third edition of Astra Film Chișinău, held from November 14-16 at Cinema Loteanu. She will attend the screening of the biographical documentary Between Silence and Sin, directed by Diana Nicolae, on November 15.

After the screening, the audience will have the chance to engage in a Q&A with Ana Blandiana, the organizers announced.

In October, Ana Blandiana received the 2024 Princess of Asturias Award for Literature, becoming the first Romanian honored with this distinction. She is the author of over 30 books, translated into 25 languages, and has received numerous international awards, including the Vilenica International Prize (2002) and the European Poet of Freedom Award (2016), as well as the French Legion of Honor.

Astra Film Festival returns to Chișinău with a selection of top documentary films, including Alice On & Off, which was awarded Best Romanian Documentary of the Year at the recently concluded edition in Sibiu.

AF Chișinău also features a DocTalk discussion inspired by a masterwork film about Umberto Eco’s library, as well as concerts and documentary screenings for students. Additionally, two workshops organized by UNATC Bucharest will take place at the Academy of Music, Theatre, and Fine Arts in Chișinău: ”Space and Memory in Documenting Cities” (led by Ana Vlad) for university students and ”A Journey into Documentary Cinema: Guided by Students” for high school students.

“We return to Chișinău with the same excitement at a time when Romanians on both sides of the Prut River are looking to the future with hope. A future in which we seek to better understand the world we live in and to celebrate the miracle of each day. Documentary cinema offers us this gift: it reveals perspectives we might not otherwise see and keeps us connected, mesmerized by the spectacle of the world we live in,” stated Dumitru Budrala, Founding Director of Astra Film Festival.

The organizers will also present a collection of documentaries for children and teens, recently screened in Romania as part of the Astra Film Junior educational program, aimed at young audiences. Astra Film Junior Chișinău screenings will take place daily from Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, November 16, starting at 9:00 AM, at Cinema Loteanu.

The detailed program is available on the AF Chișinău section of the Astra Film website and Astra Film Festival’s social media pages.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)