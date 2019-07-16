Swiss group Ameropa gets EUR 324 mln syndicated loan for Romanian operations

Swiss agri-business group Ameropa has contracted a multiannual revolving credit facility worth EUR 324 million from a syndicate of Romanian banks led by BCR and Raiffeisen Bank, which also includes ING Bank and UniCredit Bank.

The facility will be used by the Romanian companies that are part of Ameropa group, namely fertilizer producer Azomures, trader Ameropa Grains, and port operator Chimpex, to consolidate and refinance existing debts and finance the working capital.

Local law firm Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) advised the creditors while Popovici Niţu Stoica & Asociaţii (PNSA) was Ameropa’s legal consultant.

