Artist Amalia Verzea to showcase first stained glass exhibition in Bucharest

12 August 2025

Artist Amalia Verzea will hold her first solo stained glass exhibition in Romania at ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni in Bucharest. Titled "Arta vitraliului la 360°", the show runs from August 21 to September 21 and will present more than three decades of the artist’s work, created in studios in both Italy and Romania.

The exhibition includes architectural stained glass pieces made for sacred spaces and historic monuments, such as the “Madonna della Neve” Church in Castelletto Ticino, Italy, and several landmarks in Romania, including Oradea’s “Biserica cu Lună” and “Sfântul Nicolae” Cathedral, Probota Monastery, Plumbuita Monastery, the “Sfântul Spiridon Nou” Church in Bucharest, the Evangelical Church of St. Mary in Sibiu, and the George Enescu National Museum.

A highlight of the event will be the recently restored stained glass windows of the Constanța Casino, one of Europe’s most notable Art Nouveau buildings. Completed by the AmaGa workshop, co-founded by Verzea, the works blend artistic reinterpretation with respect for the original style.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

Amalia Verzea, a graduate of the National University of Arts in Bucharest, trained in traditional workshops in Italy and has worked on stained glass, mosaic, and restoration projects across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Her international career includes restoring a stained glass piece by Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1997. 

She is a member of Corpus Vitrearum Medii Aevi Italia and an accredited expert restorer with Romania’s Ministry of Culture.

(Photo source: ARCUB)

