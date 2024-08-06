Altexpress e-Fulfillment & courier services company sees 44% growth in the first half of 2024, reaching EUR 1.08 mln turnover

News from Companies

In the first half of 2024, Altexpress reported a significant 44% increase in sales activity compared to the same period last year, reporting a mid-year turnover of EUR 1.08 mln, along with an EBITDA of 6%. This growth has been driven by the acceleration of e-fulfillment and courier services across key markets, including Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia. Online courier sales activities also saw a 25% increase, largely due to investments in automating altexpress.ro portal, enhancing the user experience, and accelerating the online order process.

In Romania, Altexpress achieved a notable monthly turnover increase from EUR 70k to EUR 100k, reflecting a 42% increase. Following the same trajectory, international operations saw a turnover surge from EUR 10k to EUR 40k per month, marking a significant 300% increase.

In light of this performance, Altexpress anticipates crossing EUR 2.5 mln in turnover for 2024, which translates into an estimated activity increase of over 45%.

"The local and regional e-commerce markets continue to expand each year, attracting new customers to shop online, resulting in an increase in the demand for courier and e-fulfillment services. This growth presents a significant opportunity for Altexpress to grow its E-fulfillment and courier services to Romania, and the European continent as well. By investing in our state-of-the-art courier & logistics portal and improving the user experience, we are well-positioned to scale up our logistics operations beyond Romanian borders. These developments will boost the growth of our online courier and e-fulfillment services, and keep us ahead of the competition," says Maher Tarazi, CEO of Altexpress.

Expansion into Croatia

In a strategic move, Altexpress began operations in Zagreb, Croatia starting from May 2024, offering a 24-hour e-fulfillment and courier services with Cash on Delivery option in both Croatia and Slovenia. This extension aims to establish a full presence in these markets by the end of the year.

The expansion is expected to significantly impact business operations, increasing market share and customer reach in the region.

“Our entry into the Croatian market represents a significant opportunity for Altexpress. By establishing a robust presence in Croatia and Slovenia, we are not only expanding our geographical footprint but also enhancing our service offerings. This move allows us to better serve our clients in these regions with faster, more reliable delivery options. We see tremendous potential for growth in these markets and are committed to providing top-tier logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers", noted Maher Tarazi.

About Altexpress

Founded in 2015 by Maher Tarazi, Altexpress has swiftly become a leading force in the Romanian and Eastern EU logistics industry, recognized for its customer satisfaction and operational excellence. The company provides comprehensive and innovative courier, e-fulfillment, and transport services, including 24-48h shipping and cash-on-delivery solutions across major EU territories.

