Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:17
Business
Romanian electronics retailer takes over IT&C distribution firm
10 September 2020
Romanian online and offline retailer Altex Group, which also operates a marketplace, has completed the acquisition of Despec - one of the largest distributors of IT&C products in the country, following a transaction of over EUR 2 million.

Complet Electro Serv (CES), a company of the Altex Group and one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of IT&C, electronic, and household appliances in the country, takes over 79% of the shares held in Despec Romania.

CES thus expands its portfolio of international brands such as Brother, Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Lexmark, Minolta, Optoma, Socomec, and Verbatim.

The Competition Council approved the transaction in March this year.

