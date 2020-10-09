Romanian electronics retailer takes over IT&C distribution firm

Romanian online and offline retailer Altex Group, which also operates a marketplace, has completed the acquisition of Despec - one of the largest distributors of IT&C products in the country, following a transaction of over EUR 2 million.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Complet Electro Serv (CES), a company of the Altex Group and one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of IT&C, electronic, and household appliances in the country, takes over 79% of the shares held in Despec Romania.

CES thus expands its portfolio of international brands such as Brother, Canon, Hewlett-Packard, Lexmark, Minolta, Optoma, Socomec, and Verbatim.

The Competition Council approved the transaction in March this year.

(Photo: Altex Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]