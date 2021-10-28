Forestry company plans share listing at BVB after it floated bonds in July

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

After listing its bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in July, Romanian forestry company Alser Forest continues financing through the capital market as it intends to raise about RON 3 mln through a private placement of shares.

The shares will subsequently be listed at BVB within the Multilateral Trading System, according to a statement sent by Intercapital Invest as a consultant in the financing process, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Alser Forest is the first forestry company active at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company doubled its revenues to RON 14.2 mln (EUR 2.8 mln) in H1 this year, while its net profit was RON 1.16 mln - up 299 % compared to the same period last year. This marked one of the best periods in the company’s 13 years of operation.

Forest protection is one of the main objectives of Alser Forest. The company supports the introduction of modern solutions on the local market to combat all types of forest pests and improve forestry activities.

