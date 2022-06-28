Vimetco Group completes EUR 10 mln investment in Romania

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announced that Vimetco Extrusion, its downstream subsidiary in charge of the extrusion business, completed the installation of a new state-of-the-art 7" press extrusion line, following an investment of approximately EUR 10 mln since the start of this project in March 2021.

Vimetco Extrusion has just successfully tested the new equipment by extruding the 1st billets on this line.

According to the document, the new automatic extrusion line for aluminium profiles is the third for Vimetco Extrusion.

The new press supports Vimetco Extrusion's strategy to increase its production capacity for high value-added aluminium products, thus offering its customers an extensive portfolio of customized solutions.

The 7" extrusion line is highly efficient in terms of production capabilities and reduced energy consumption.

The new extrusion line will increase Vimetco Extrusion's yearly production capacity by 11,000 tonnes, reaching a total annual capacity of 35,000 tonnes by the end of 2022.

(Photo: Nikkytok | Dreamstime.com)

