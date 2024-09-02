Alpin Film Festival returns to Brașov in September

Alpin Film Festival, a leading cultural event dedicated to mountain, nature, and adventure lovers in Romania, will take place between September 17 and 22 in Brașov. Moreover, this year, it will extend to picturesque locations such as Predeal and Râșnov, the organizers said.

The 9th edition brings a selection of internationally awarded films and renowned special guests, conferences, workshops, and interactive activities that promote sustainable tourism and respect for nature.

The festival aligns with international standards through its film competitions dedicated to mountain and adventure themes, exploring the relationship between humans and nature in two categories: the International Competition and the Romanian Mountain Film Competition. The jury is composed of established names such as Khatuna Khundadze (Georgia), Roberto Zazzara (Italy), and Cosmin Dumitrache (Romania).

The opening gala, hosted by the Reduta Cultural Centre in Brașov, will be inaugurated with the screening of the documentary A New Kind of Wilderness – (Norway), directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen, winner of the Sundance Festival 2024 Jury Prize.

The 2024 lineup also includes Full Circle - (USA), directed by Josh Berman, Subterranen - (Canada), directed by Francois-Xavier De Ruydts, Stronger Than Ever – (Poland), directed by Marcin Jamkowski, and Sophie Lavaud - The Last Summit, directed by Francois Damilamo.

The audience will have the opportunity to meet and listen to the testimonies of the renowned Franco-Swiss-Canadian mountaineer Sophie Lavaud, the first person of French nationality to climb all 14 of the world’s eight-thousanders.

Other remarkable personalities will complete this edition’s program by participating in the festival with painting and photography exhibitions or literary debates within the Alpin Book Festival section. Renowned American photographer Jim Herrington and French-Romanian visual artist Dorin Crețu are the first to open this series of connected artistic events.

In a special section of this edition, the screening of the Cireșarii series, an emblematic cinematographic production for the millennial generation of Romanian mountaineers, will take place. On the opposite end, part of the collection of short films that caught the international audience’s attention to Romania’s natural beauties is the presentation of the documentary Discover Oltenia, the latest production signed by Charley Ottley.

Alpin Film Festival 2024 presents Georgia as the guest country, offering the public an opportunity to discover the culture and mountain traditions of this nation through the film Salt for Svanetia, directed by Mikhail Kalatozov.

For six days, the festival will host over 30 well-known speakers from the sports, adventure, and specialist literature industries, offering participants the opportunity to learn directly from experts. These interactive sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from mountaineering, caving, trekking, and skiing to mountain biking and other outdoor activities.

Access to all events and activities within Alpin Film Festival 2024 is free, and attendance at screenings will be based on reservations through Eventbook.ro. The complete program and all organisational details will be announced on the festival’s website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)