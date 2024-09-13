Alexei Navalny’s memoir to also be published in Romania this fall

The Romanian edition of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's memoir will be published this fall by Editura Litera, simultaneously with the over 20 editions of the book from all over the world, including in English and Russian. Patriot: A Memoir, the disturbing memoir of the most prominent dissident of the early 21st century, is one the most anticipated books of the year.

The volume will be released at the end of October both in print (hardback edition) and in digital format (ebook & audiobook). Preorders are already available on Editura Litera's website.

Navalny began work on his book while recovering from the 2020 poisoning. The memoir covers his entire life, as the author describes his youth, his call to activism, his marriage and family, his commitment to stand up to a world power that wanted to silence him at all costs, and his unwavering belief that change will happen regardless of those who oppose it.

Navanly's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said: "This book is a testament not only to Alexei's life but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship - a fight he gave everything for, including his life. Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply - a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage."

In a vivid, engaging piece of writing, which includes correspondence from prison that has never seen the light of day before, Navalny recounts, among many other aspects, his political career, the numerous attempts on his life, the lives of those close to him, and the tireless campaign he and his team waged against an increasingly dictatorial regime, Editura Litera said.

Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of the Putin regime in Russia, died in February 2024 in one of the prison colonies in northern Russia, beyond the Arctic Circle.

(Photo source: Andrey Lukovskii/Dreamstime.com)