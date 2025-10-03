Alchemy expands Web3 footprint with new Bucharest hub after Bware Labs deal

Blockchain developer platform Alchemy announced the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania, as part of a strategic expansion in Europe following its acquisition of local startup Bware Labs. The move, which coincides with the company’s eighth anniversary, deepens Alchemy’s engineering base and supports its plans to scale global Web3 infrastructure.

Alchemy powers more than 70% of decentralized applications worldwide and is widely regarded as the backbone of the Web3 ecosystem.

Bucharest-based Bware Labs, known for its infrastructure expertise, has already strengthened Alchemy’s platform with multi-region APIs, bare-metal orchestration, and specialized engineering talent. The integration adds to Alchemy’s existing teams in San Francisco and New York, creating what founder and CEO Nikil Viswanathan described as an “important hub for our global innovation.”

“Romania is the perfect strategic choice for Alchemy,” Viswanathan said in a statement.

Alchemy plans to expand its new Bucharest office with new hires, including Site Reliability Engineers, DevOps specialists, backend engineers, and senior software leaders. The company is also collaborating with Romanian universities to attract new talent, with several former interns having already joined the team full-time.

Romania has become one of Europe’s fastest-growing technology talent pools, with more than 200,000 IT professionals and about 10,000 computer science graduates entering the workforce each year. Global tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Google, already maintain a presence in Bucharest, alongside blockchain innovators such as MultiversX and ConsenSys.

“Bucharest is an important headquarters,” added Nikil Viswanathan. “Our teams here are working on mission-critical infrastructure and developer tooling that will power the next generation of Web3 applications.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)