Web3 infrastructure platform Alchemy acquires Romanian startup Bware

Romania-based Bware, a provider of blockchain infrastructure and API services, has been acquired by US firm Alchemy, a developer of Web3 infrastructure.

The acquisition comes as Bware is a “natural complement” to Alchemy’s products and services, the US company said.

“Bware is one of the fastest growing and highest quality providers of blockchain infrastructure and API services. They’re a natural complement to our existing products and services and the perfect team to help us execute our product roadmap,” the company said.

Alchemy will retain the Bware Labs team of more than 40 developers and engineers.

The deal will allow Bware to continue building products for developers while benefiting from Alchemy’s distribution, the startup explained.

At the same time, the acquisition gives Alchemy a “turnkey presence in Europe and other markets abroad. This allows us to work closer with even projects and developers, and bolster our 24/7 customer support in time zones around the world. Expanding into Europe also gives us access to an even broader (and rapidly growing) web3 talent pool.”

While Bware’s Blast API and Blockchain Validator businesses will continue to operate as they were and will be integrated into Alchemy’s product suite over the coming months, the company will not be taking over the $INFRA protocol or associated $INFRA token.

(Photo: Juliana Galluccio | Dreamstime.com)

