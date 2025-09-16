Romania’s Alba Iulia enters Guinness World Records with longest table made from recycled materials

The Romanian city of Alba Iulia has entered the Guinness World Records after building the world’s longest table made from recycled materials, stretching more than 2.7 kilometers around the historic Alba Carolina Citadel. Organized by Bloom The World and its partners, the event, named Masa Care Unește/The Table That Unites, drew over 10,000 guests from Romania and abroad, including participants from the US, Germany, the Netherlands, and Nepal.

The table measured 2,782.96 meters, surpassing the minimum 2,700 meters required to set the new record, according to the press release.

“The minimum length required to set the Guinness World Records title was 2,700 meters, and the organizers managed to reach 2,782.96 meters. It is an honor for me to officially announce a new record for the longest table made from recycled materials, set by Bloom The World. Congratulations! You are officially amazing!” said Seyda Subasi-Gemici, a Guinness World Records representative.

“I believe this was the most human record in the world,” said Alexa Vîlcan, general director of Bloom The World. “For me, the September 13 event meant peace, feeling at home alongside my loved ones. We proved that the impossible can become possible when there is unity and respect.”

This marks Alba Iulia’s third entry into the Guinness World Records, following a 2009 record for the “Great Hug of the Alba Carolina Citadel" and a 2018 record for the largest human image of a country.

Organizers say the Table That Unites is only the beginning. Bloom The World plans to continue the initiative as a cultural and social movement highlighting community, hospitality, and sustainability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: press release)