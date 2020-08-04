Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:53
Social
Spike in Bucharest air pollution linked to vegetation fire at former pig farm near the capital city
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The residents of Bucharest, especially those living in the north part of the capital, woke up to an “unbreathable air” on Wednesday morning, April 8. Many complained about the toxic air that “smells like burning rubber.”

“This morning we all woke up early and panicked because we couldn't breathe in the house. I live in the Bucurestii Noi area. There is an extremely strong smell of burning rubber outside, which has been persisting for the last two hours […] You simply cannot breath at all, and there is no building burning nearby. It is not smoke, it is an extremely strong smell,” a woman told local news channel Digi24.

Other people posted on social media about the bad air on Wednesday morning, most of them complaining about a strong smell of smoke or burning waste.

Independent air quality monitoring platform Aerlive.ro recorded major particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels in northern Bucharest on Wednesday morning. The level registered for PM 2.5, for example, was more than four times the legal limit, Aerlive.ro said in a Facebook post.

Environment minister Costel Alexe said that a vegetation fire that broke out at a former pig farm in Peris commune in Ilfov county, near Bucharest, generated the thick smoke felt on Wednesday morning.

“Following a vegetation fire spreading over a significant area of 30,000 sqm in Peris, the pits and storage basins of the former pig farm are burning, and the burning of these residues are generating the specific smell and the smoke felt by people living in neighboring localities,” Alexe said in a Facebook post.

Teams of the Environmental Guard and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations were sent to the scene to investigate the incident and stop the fire.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 10:53
Social
Spike in Bucharest air pollution linked to vegetation fire at former pig farm near the capital city
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The residents of Bucharest, especially those living in the north part of the capital, woke up to an “unbreathable air” on Wednesday morning, April 8. Many complained about the toxic air that “smells like burning rubber.”

“This morning we all woke up early and panicked because we couldn't breathe in the house. I live in the Bucurestii Noi area. There is an extremely strong smell of burning rubber outside, which has been persisting for the last two hours […] You simply cannot breath at all, and there is no building burning nearby. It is not smoke, it is an extremely strong smell,” a woman told local news channel Digi24.

Other people posted on social media about the bad air on Wednesday morning, most of them complaining about a strong smell of smoke or burning waste.

Independent air quality monitoring platform Aerlive.ro recorded major particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels in northern Bucharest on Wednesday morning. The level registered for PM 2.5, for example, was more than four times the legal limit, Aerlive.ro said in a Facebook post.

Environment minister Costel Alexe said that a vegetation fire that broke out at a former pig farm in Peris commune in Ilfov county, near Bucharest, generated the thick smoke felt on Wednesday morning.

“Following a vegetation fire spreading over a significant area of 30,000 sqm in Peris, the pits and storage basins of the former pig farm are burning, and the burning of these residues are generating the specific smell and the smoke felt by people living in neighboring localities,” Alexe said in a Facebook post.

Teams of the Environmental Guard and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations were sent to the scene to investigate the incident and stop the fire.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports