AI, automation and loyalty-building among the new generation – the main themes of dotCommerce by MerchantPro, on June 12, 2025, in Bucharest

MerchantPro, a SaaS solutions platform for eCommerce, is organizing on June 12, 2025, the third edition of the dotCommerce Digital Retail Forum, the event dedicated to innovation, scaling, and performance in eCommerce. The forum will take place at Terra Events Hall, in Bucharest, and brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, and experts who are setting the direction in Romanian eCommerce. Thus, the event organized by MerchantPro and supported by The Marketer brings to the forefront practical solutions for scaling online businesses in 2025, as well as tactics used by local entrepreneurs to overcome market challenges and solutions through which AI can be efficiently integrated into eCommerce.

The 2025 edition is structured around two major directions: “Moving Forward,” focusing on trends, opportunities, and changing consumer behaviors, and “The AI & Automations Mindset in eCommerce,” with sessions dedicated to the integration of artificial intelligence and automation in operational workflows. Participants will have access to practical know-how, concrete examples, in-depth analyses, and case studies relevant to the current challenges in the industry.

Among the confirmed speakers are Tudor Manea (CEO eMAG), Arthur Rădulescu (Founder & CEO MerchantPro), Rareș Bănescu (Founder The Marketer), Stejara Pîrcan (Senior Vice President, eMAG Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary), Alina Mitrică (CEO The Marketer), Gabriela Ciupitu (Co-Founder Customer Experience România), Costin Ciora (CEE Advisor, Simon-Kucher), Dan Stanica (eCommerce Director tbi bank), Vlad Marincas (CEO Aqurate), Paul Kasprovschi (Director of Research and Evaluation, GRF+), as well as representatives of top companies from the digital ecosystem: Netopia, tbi bank, PayU GPO Romania, Alsendo Innoship, Aquarate, Makeitfuture and others.

One of the most anticipated sessions is the dialogue between Tudor Manea and Arthur Rădulescu, which will address current topics in eCommerce, as well as a tools and models that facilitate decision-making and the creation of a solid market strategy in an extremely dynamic context. The discussion will also include an interactive session with questions from the audience.

Main topics in the spotlight: from AI and automation to pricing strategy, customer experience, loyalty, and Gen Z.

This year’s agenda includes a series of relevant themes for the development of online businesses, addressed in practical sessions, case studies, and discussion panels. Key topics include:

✔ How to increase your competitiveness in the current context – a debate with representatives of payment, courier, advertising services, and marketplaces, who will analyze current challenges and effective adaptation solutions.

✔ How to use artificial intelligence to achieve performance – discussions grounded in concrete examples about the integration of AI into eCommerce workflows and processes, with practical examples from MerchantPro and beyond.

✔ Generation Z – what moves the new consumer and how to build their loyalty – a panel dedicated to understanding the purchasing behavior of Generation Z, with specialists in communication, branding, and influencers.

✔ How to use pricing strategy as a growth engine – tactical approaches for building commercial policies that generate volume and margin, not just price competition.

✔ How local brands overcome current challenges – a panel with entrepreneurs from Romanian online retail sharing tested solutions for scaling and competitiveness in business.

“We are building this edition as a balanced mix of applied know-how, relevant perspectives, and solutions that can be put into practice immediately. We are focusing on essential topics for the sustainable and agile development of online businesses – from the integration of automation and AI technologies in operational workflows to understanding new consumer behaviors and optimizing commercial strategies. With the support of our partners, we aim to provide participants with the tools that can make a real difference in a dynamic and increasingly competitive market,” states Arthur Rădulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

Besides the content sessions, the event includes dedicated networking areas and exhibition stands, where participants can discover useful solutions and services for the development of online businesses.

dotCommerce Digital Retail Forum takes place on June 12, 2025, at Terra Events Hall, Bucharest. Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.dotcommerce.ro, where the agenda is also available. Early bird prices, valid until May 26, start from 69 EUR + VAT.

The event is organized by MerchantPro, the SaaS eCommerce platform used by over 2,000 active local online stores, and is supported by the main partner TheMarketer, as well as PayPo, Netopia, tbi bank, Alsendo Innoship, Compari, Ecolet by Alsendo, Aqurate, Zeph, Makeitfuture, MTH Digital, easySales, Rosistem, Zeph, Doctor SEO.

Media partners of the event: Wall-Street.ro, Retail.ro, Start-up.ro, Spotmedia.ro, Digital-Business.ro.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a project of the company ShopMania Net, which addresses eCommerce entrepreneurs from Romania and Europe, through competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services, and personalized solutions adapted to specific development needs.

The MerchantPro platform is used at a regional level and has over 20 years of market experience. In the last three years, MerchantPro has consolidated its presence on the domestic and international market, with over 2,000 active stores in Romania and a continuously growing number in the Southeast European market.

