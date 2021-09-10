Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Romanian agri group Agroland lists RON 10 mln 9% 2026 bonds

10 September 2021
Agroland Agribusiness (AAB), a company that went public on the AeRO market three months ago, listed its first bond issue on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on September 9.

The funds attracted from the investors, RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln), will be used for investments, potential mergers or acquisitions, and potential participation in start-ups in the farming business.

The company issued and sold in a private placement 100,000 corporate bonds with a maturity of 5 years and a nominal value of RON 100 maturing on August 2, 2026. The bonds have attached a fixed coupon of 9%, payable semi-annually.

During the private placement held in July this year, 110 investors subscribed bonds, out of which 7 were qualified and 103 retail investors.

The private placement and listing were made with the support of TradeVille.

In total, the Agroland Group, which includes Agroland Agribusiness, has attracted over RON 32 mln from the capital market, in 2020 and 2021, with two private placements for bonds and two private placements for shares.

Agroland Agribusiness started operating in 2016 as a division of the mother company Agroland Business System, and since 2017 has been operating independently in both legal and financial terms. The company has two business lines: selling inputs for conventional and organic agriculture and cereals trading.

Agroland Agribusiness operates in the South-West of the country and aims to cover the South and West completely.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)

