Agra Asigurări recently announced the launch of a platform dedicated to brokers issuing agricultural policies in Romania. The platform will streamline the insurance process and is designed to ensure efficient customer management and a work process that eliminates the need for documents in physical format. It also allows brokers to emit offers in the offline version, offering support to the sales process.

“After implementing a digital damage assessment process, we pursue the digitization of sales procedures for the Romanian branch, offering our partners transparent access to agricultural insurance policies through the calculation program,” said Horia-Adrian Lupu, Director General Agra Asigurări.

The launch of the new service is part of the company’s plans to implement digitization in the agricultural insurance sector. The main advantage of implementing a digital system for brokers is quick access to an insurance quote and document archive. Thus, brokers have access to a personalized dashboard that updates in real-time.

The launch of the platform will be accompanied by training programs regarding its use.

“We will periodically organize dedicated training for our sales partners regarding the new program. Thus, the brokers open to transit to a digital system can benefit from a training program to practice and acquire all the necessary knowledge before the actual platform enrollment,” said Iulia Parapianu, Deputy Director of Agra Insurances, in a press release.

The platform simplifies the broker’s workflow: a broker begins by issuing several offers to a client, then sends him the final proposal through e-mail, at which point the client can digitally sign the contract. Regional managers then approve the submission and save the documents into the Agra Asigurări database.

The issued policy is available for both the broker and the client. Last but not least, the tool synchronizes with the Agra Sat portal, a free service that provides farmers with satellite photographs of the crops’ evolution in the insured area.

Opened in 2016, Agra Asigurări is the local branch of Austrian insurance company Österreichische Hagelversicherung.

(Photo source: Agra Asigurări on Facebook)