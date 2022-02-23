Austrian insurer recruits 50 agricultural damage assessors in Romania

Austrian-owned Agra Asigurari, the only insurer dedicated exclusively to the agriculture sector in Romania, plans to recruit 50 agricultural damage assessors among farmers, vegetable producers, agronomists, and graduates of agriculture studies. The company is expanding its operational team to serve the growing demand for agricultural insurance policies in Romania as climate change poses unforeseen problems for farmers.

Local farmers were negatively affected by the drought in 2020, while, in 2021, the experienced hail, storms, and excessive rains, that affected the country’s southern area, from Mehedinti to Constanta, and the Moldova region. The unpredictable weather and higher frequency of extreme phenomena increase the need for risk insurance policies for crops, according to Agra Asigurari.

“In the next period, we will focus our efforts on expanding the teams of damage assessors to have optimal coverage at the national level. The demand for agricultural insurance policies is growing because of the seasonal damage caused by unpredictable natural phenomena in a much shorter time. Thus, we need to adapt our internal resources to cover the risks of damage, but also to be able to assess and compensate the farmers on time,” stated Horia-Adrian Lupu, General Director of Agra Asigurari.

The insurer will recruit 50 farmers or specialists in the agricultural field on a part-time schedule. The company encourages future assessors to continue their farm work and apply their knowledge in the job of damage assessor.

Agra Asigurari trains its damage assessors in several stages, depending on their degree of preparation, covering both the insurance process - the insurance conditions, the insured risks, and the types of crops insured and up to the damage assessment methods for each category. The training takes place in theory and practice, in the field, where evaluators can best understand how to recognize crop damage. The company also offers a long-term professional development perspective, from novice to expert in damage assessment and completion.

“Damage assessors play a vital role in the insurance and valuation process, as they are the liaison between the insurer and the customer. The direct and open interaction that the evaluators have with the clients helps us to have an in-depth understanding of the challenges they face in their daily work. This way, we can come up with products and facilities that will serve their needs and make their work easier, so that they can continue their mission - to provide the food for the population,” added Horia-Adrian Lupu.

(Photo source: the company)