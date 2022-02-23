Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 16:27
Agriculture

Austrian insurer recruits 50 agricultural damage assessors in Romania

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian-owned Agra Asigurari, the only insurer dedicated exclusively to the agriculture sector in Romania, plans to recruit 50 agricultural damage assessors among farmers, vegetable producers, agronomists, and graduates of agriculture studies. The company is expanding its operational team to serve the growing demand for agricultural insurance policies in Romania as climate change poses unforeseen problems for farmers.

Local farmers were negatively affected by the drought in 2020, while, in 2021, the experienced hail, storms, and excessive rains, that affected the country’s southern area, from Mehedinti to Constanta, and the Moldova region. The unpredictable weather and higher frequency of extreme phenomena increase the need for risk insurance policies for crops, according to Agra Asigurari.

“In the next period, we will focus our efforts on expanding the teams of damage assessors to have optimal coverage at the national level. The demand for agricultural insurance policies is growing because of the seasonal damage caused by unpredictable natural phenomena in a much shorter time. Thus, we need to adapt our internal resources to cover the risks of damage, but also to be able to assess and compensate the farmers on time,” stated Horia-Adrian Lupu, General Director of Agra Asigurari.

The insurer will recruit 50 farmers or specialists in the agricultural field on a part-time schedule. The company encourages future assessors to continue their farm work and apply their knowledge in the job of damage assessor.

Agra Asigurari trains its damage assessors in several stages, depending on their degree of preparation, covering both the insurance process - the insurance conditions, the insured risks, and the types of crops insured and up to the damage assessment methods for each category. The training takes place in theory and practice, in the field, where evaluators can best understand how to recognize crop damage. The company also offers a long-term professional development perspective, from novice to expert in damage assessment and completion.

“Damage assessors play a vital role in the insurance and valuation process, as they are the liaison between the insurer and the customer. The direct and open interaction that the evaluators have with the clients helps us to have an in-depth understanding of the challenges they face in their daily work. This way, we can come up with products and facilities that will serve their needs and make their work easier, so that they can continue their mission - to provide the food for the population,” added Horia-Adrian Lupu.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 16:27
Agriculture

Austrian insurer recruits 50 agricultural damage assessors in Romania

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian-owned Agra Asigurari, the only insurer dedicated exclusively to the agriculture sector in Romania, plans to recruit 50 agricultural damage assessors among farmers, vegetable producers, agronomists, and graduates of agriculture studies. The company is expanding its operational team to serve the growing demand for agricultural insurance policies in Romania as climate change poses unforeseen problems for farmers.

Local farmers were negatively affected by the drought in 2020, while, in 2021, the experienced hail, storms, and excessive rains, that affected the country’s southern area, from Mehedinti to Constanta, and the Moldova region. The unpredictable weather and higher frequency of extreme phenomena increase the need for risk insurance policies for crops, according to Agra Asigurari.

“In the next period, we will focus our efforts on expanding the teams of damage assessors to have optimal coverage at the national level. The demand for agricultural insurance policies is growing because of the seasonal damage caused by unpredictable natural phenomena in a much shorter time. Thus, we need to adapt our internal resources to cover the risks of damage, but also to be able to assess and compensate the farmers on time,” stated Horia-Adrian Lupu, General Director of Agra Asigurari.

The insurer will recruit 50 farmers or specialists in the agricultural field on a part-time schedule. The company encourages future assessors to continue their farm work and apply their knowledge in the job of damage assessor.

Agra Asigurari trains its damage assessors in several stages, depending on their degree of preparation, covering both the insurance process - the insurance conditions, the insured risks, and the types of crops insured and up to the damage assessment methods for each category. The training takes place in theory and practice, in the field, where evaluators can best understand how to recognize crop damage. The company also offers a long-term professional development perspective, from novice to expert in damage assessment and completion.

“Damage assessors play a vital role in the insurance and valuation process, as they are the liaison between the insurer and the customer. The direct and open interaction that the evaluators have with the clients helps us to have an in-depth understanding of the challenges they face in their daily work. This way, we can come up with products and facilities that will serve their needs and make their work easier, so that they can continue their mission - to provide the food for the population,” added Horia-Adrian Lupu.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks