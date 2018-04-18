Eastern Romania music festival expected to double number of participants this year

The organizers of Afterhills, a music festival in the Eastern Romania city of Iasi, hope the second edition of the event will gather a bigger crowd than last year. They hope the 2018 edition of the festival will attract some 160,000 participants, double the number registered in 2017, local News.ro reported.

More than 150 local and international artists will go on stage at the event, some of the headliners being Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Dubioza Kolektiv, Hurts, Paul Van Dyk, The Crystal Method, and Tom Odell.

There will also be a Comedy Scene, where the stand-up comedy, improvisation, theater and dance shows will take place. Among the confirmed stand-up comedy artists there are well-known names of the local entertainment industry such as Micutzu, Teo, Vio and Costel, Claudiu Popa and Bordea.

The 2018 edition of the festival will take place between May 31 and June 3. A full pass costs RON 470 (approximately EUR 100) while a festival pass + camping costs RON 520 (some EUR 112).

Further details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]