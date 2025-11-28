Real Estate

Real estate developer AFI secures EUR 537 mln refinancing package for Romanian projects

28 November 2025

AFI Romania, part of the leading real estate development, management, and investment company operating across Central and Eastern Europe, AFI Group, announced that it secured a EUR 537 million refinancing package for three major projects in its portfolio: AFI Cotroceni, AFI Brașov, and AFI Ploiești. The three projects included in the refinancing are among the most prominent shopping centers in Romania.

The company said this represents the largest real estate refinancing transaction in Romania, reinforcing AFI’s long-term commitment to the growth and development of its projects in the country.

The financing was provided by Erste Bank, Banca Comercială Română SA, Raiffeisen Bank SA, Raiffeisen Bank International, and Unicredit Bank SA represented by Dentons. Law firm CMS assisted AFI.

Earlier this year, AFI secured two other refinancing packages totalling EUR 173 million for four office projects: AFI Park Timișoara, AFI Lakeview, AFI Park Floreasca, AFI Victoriei Plaza, and for the Build to Rent project, AFI Home North.

These refinancing operations consolidate AFI Romania’s position as one of the country’s leading real estate developers and investors, well-positioned to continue its expansion plans and deliver benchmark projects for the local business landscape.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

AFI Romania, part of the leading real estate development, management, and investment company operating across Central and Eastern Europe, AFI Group, announced that it secured a EUR 537 million refinancing package for three major projects in its portfolio: AFI Cotroceni, AFI Brașov, and AFI Ploiești. The three projects included in the refinancing are among the most prominent shopping centers in Romania.

The company said this represents the largest real estate refinancing transaction in Romania, reinforcing AFI’s long-term commitment to the growth and development of its projects in the country.

The financing was provided by Erste Bank, Banca Comercială Română SA, Raiffeisen Bank SA, Raiffeisen Bank International, and Unicredit Bank SA represented by Dentons. Law firm CMS assisted AFI.

Earlier this year, AFI secured two other refinancing packages totalling EUR 173 million for four office projects: AFI Park Timișoara, AFI Lakeview, AFI Park Floreasca, AFI Victoriei Plaza, and for the Build to Rent project, AFI Home North.

These refinancing operations consolidate AFI Romania’s position as one of the country’s leading real estate developers and investors, well-positioned to continue its expansion plans and deliver benchmark projects for the local business landscape.

