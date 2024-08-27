Healthcare

Healthcare provider Affidea continues investments in Romania

27 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the Affidea Group, provider of high-performance diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and treatment services, has invested more than EUR 8 million in the clinic network in the first six months of the year and plans to invest over EUR 25 million in new clinics by the end of 2024.

Affidea is continuing the expansion plan of the national network of multidisciplinary clinics, according to a press release.

The investments in the first half of the year were directed to the modernization of existing clinics, such as Affidea Sema, Affidea Timpuri Noi, Affidea Zalău in Sălaj county, as well as the purchase of high-performance equipment, or the addition of new clinics, through acquisitions, to the current portfolio.

"The main objective of our company, like the entire Affidea Group, is to provide integrated medical services at the highest quality standards, which is why we constantly invest in the most innovative and advanced equipment, as well as in the permanent upgrading of the facilities offered by the clinics ours," declares Răzvan Predica, CEO of Affidea Romania and Hungary.

In the first half of 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, the company recorded increases of over 20% in the segment of imaging investigations (MRI, CT, and PET-CT) and, respectively, 30% in specialist consultations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Affidea)

Normal
Healthcare

Healthcare provider Affidea continues investments in Romania

27 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the Affidea Group, provider of high-performance diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and treatment services, has invested more than EUR 8 million in the clinic network in the first six months of the year and plans to invest over EUR 25 million in new clinics by the end of 2024.

Affidea is continuing the expansion plan of the national network of multidisciplinary clinics, according to a press release.

The investments in the first half of the year were directed to the modernization of existing clinics, such as Affidea Sema, Affidea Timpuri Noi, Affidea Zalău in Sălaj county, as well as the purchase of high-performance equipment, or the addition of new clinics, through acquisitions, to the current portfolio.

"The main objective of our company, like the entire Affidea Group, is to provide integrated medical services at the highest quality standards, which is why we constantly invest in the most innovative and advanced equipment, as well as in the permanent upgrading of the facilities offered by the clinics ours," declares Răzvan Predica, CEO of Affidea Romania and Hungary.

In the first half of 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, the company recorded increases of over 20% in the segment of imaging investigations (MRI, CT, and PET-CT) and, respectively, 30% in specialist consultations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Affidea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 August 2024
Transport
Works at new subway line to airport bring changes to public transport routes in northern Bucharest
27 August 2024
Healthcare
Romania's per-capita public health spending is half of EU average
27 August 2024
Macro
Romania's public debt hits 52.6% of GDP after latest FX bond in May
26 August 2024
Culture
Romanian Emanuel Pârvu’s latest feature wins Sarajevo Film Festival top award
26 August 2024
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth plays drums for 70,000 fans at Ed Sheeran concert in Bucharest
26 August 2024
Politics
Romania’s PM Ciolacu confirmed as leader of SocDem party and presidential candidate
26 August 2024
Transport
Dacia’s Duster SUV ranks as fourth best-sold model in Europe in July
26 August 2024
Business
Romanian retailer Profi investigated for abuse against small suppliers