Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the Affidea Group, provider of high-performance diagnostic imaging, outpatient, and treatment services, has invested more than EUR 8 million in the clinic network in the first six months of the year and plans to invest over EUR 25 million in new clinics by the end of 2024.

Affidea is continuing the expansion plan of the national network of multidisciplinary clinics, according to a press release.

The investments in the first half of the year were directed to the modernization of existing clinics, such as Affidea Sema, Affidea Timpuri Noi, Affidea Zalău in Sălaj county, as well as the purchase of high-performance equipment, or the addition of new clinics, through acquisitions, to the current portfolio.

"The main objective of our company, like the entire Affidea Group, is to provide integrated medical services at the highest quality standards, which is why we constantly invest in the most innovative and advanced equipment, as well as in the permanent upgrading of the facilities offered by the clinics ours," declares Răzvan Predica, CEO of Affidea Romania and Hungary.

In the first half of 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, the company recorded increases of over 20% in the segment of imaging investigations (MRI, CT, and PET-CT) and, respectively, 30% in specialist consultations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Affidea)