Romanian climber conquers Antarctica’s Mount Vinson

Romanian climber Adrian Ahriţculesei has conquered Mount Vinson (4,892 meters), the highest peak in Antarctica.

The feat is part of the Seven Summits circuit, in which he aims to climb the world's seven tallest mountains. Mount Vinson is the sixth in the circuit.

“What is left is Mount McKinley (6,194 meters), the highest in North America, located in Alaska,” Adrian Ştefan Jurca, the climber’s manager, told Agerpres.

Adrian Ahriţculesei previously climbed Mount Everest and the Volcanic Seven Summits.

He left for Antarctica at the end of December of last year. In January 2023, he climbed there Mount Sidley (4,283 meters) as part of the Volcanic Seven Summits.

The 42-year-old athlete is a graduate of the Faculty of Sports and Physical Education in Timişoara.

(Photo: Adrian Ahriţculesei on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com