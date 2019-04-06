Ro Insider
EUR 46 million fund for NGOs launched in Romania
04 June 2019
Active Citizens Fund, a EUR 46 million financing program for NGOs, was launched on June 3. It targets the consolidation of civil society and of active citizenship and the empowerment of vulnerable groups. The program covers the 2019 – 2024 period and is part of the EEA and Norway Grants.

The program is administered by a consortium made up of the Foundation for Civil Society Development, the Foundation for Partnership, the Resource Center for Roma Community, the PACT Foundation and Frivillighet Norway, which acts as the fund operator.

As part of the program, there will be 11 project calls covering six assistance area, namely democracy, active citizenship, good governance and transparency; human rights and equal treatment to combat any kind of discrimination; social justice and inclusion of vulnerable groups; gender equality and gender-based violence; environment and climate change; and NGO capacity development.

The strengthening of the capacity and sustainability of civil society and an increased support for target groups in areas insufficiently covered by other types of financing are among the priority areas.

(Photo: Active Citizens Fund – Romania Facebook Page)

