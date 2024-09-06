Accor opens Swissôtel Poiana Brasov: A new benchmark for upscale hospitality in Romania’s premier ski resort

News from Companies

Accor, a global leader in hospitality, proudly announces the opening of Swissôtel Poiana Brașov, introducing the Swissôtel brand to Romania for the first time. Located in the heart of Poiana Brașov, Romania’s most popular ski resort, the hotel is surrounded by the lush landscapes of the Postăvarul Massif, making it an ideal escape for skiers, hikers, and nature enthusiasts.

Swissôtel Poiana Brașov is the first 5-star hotel in Poiana Brașov. It’s a destination where contemporary design intersects with cultural heritage and every detail reflects a deep respect for the environment. This latest addition to Accor’s premium portfolio sets a new standard for mountain hospitality in Romania, offering guests a refined blend of quiet luxury amidst the serene Carpathian Mountains.

Frank Reul, Vice President – Development Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy for Eastern Europe, Balkans, Italy & Greece, at Accor said: “Our ambition is to showcase the diverse landscape, vibrant culture, and rich history of Romania to international as well as local travellers. The opening of Swissôtel Poiana Brasov marks a significant milestone for us, bringing another world-renowned brand to the country, which reflects our commitment to continue to expand our offering in Romania. It is a truly outstanding project and a great debut for our partnership with a professional and dynamic investor, who shares our passion for exceptional hospitality services that fuel outstanding experiences and unique memories.”

Where Design Embraces Heritage

The interiors of Swissôtel Poiana Brașov are thoughtfully designed to celebrate Transylvanian heritage while offering a contemporary, inviting atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding natural beauty, the design features organic tones and materials, seamlessly blending modern comfort with traditional craftsmanship. The hotel’s unique character is the result of collaborations with top designers, including Adrian Soare for the facades, Eliza Yokina for the spa and rooms, and Cristian Corvin for the restaurant. The interior design it’s inspired by Viscri village - a Unesco World Heritage site and probably the most well-preserved village in Transylvania.

Where Nature Meets Effortless Sophistication

Swissôtel Poiana Brașov offers 64 spacious rooms and apartments, each designed to maximize the breathtaking views of the surrounding forest. With contemporary amenities and a focus on serenity, the hotel’s accommodations embody the Swissôtel brand’s philosophy of quiet luxury, providing a peaceful retreat in the heart of nature.

Where Wellness Meets Serenity

Wellness is at the core of the Swissôtel experience. The hotel’s state-of-the-art wellness area and Purovel SPA offer holistic treatments that renew the body and mind. Guests can enjoy a revitalizing swim in Botanical Sound Bath, relax in indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, unwind in the sauna, or maintain their fitness routine in the fitness center—all while being immersed in the tranquil natural surroundings.

Where Culinary Art Meets Local Flavor

Dining at Swissôtel Poiana Brașov is an exploration of both local and international cuisines. The PRATO restaurant offers a diverse menu of Romanian and global dishes, served in an elegant setting with forest views. Designed by Cristian Corvin, the restaurant creates an atmosphere where guests can savor the culinary artistry as much as the breathtaking scenery.

Where Sustainability Meets Innovation

Swissôtel Poiana Brașov is committed to sustainability at every level. From energy-efficient design elements, such as solar panels and passive house-standard insulation, to the use of locally sourced, eco-friendly materials, the hotel is designed with a minimal environmental footprint in mind. This commitment to sustainability is a core value of Swissôtel, ensuring that every guest enjoys the ultimate comfort, as well as a responsible stay.

Where Business Meets Leisure

For business travellers and event planners, Swissôtel Poiana Brașov offers bespoke meeting spaces designed with Swissôtel’s Vitality philosophy in mind. These facilities combine functionality with wellness elements, creating an environment that fosters productivity and creativity. The hotel’s prime location, with easy access to Brașov International Ghimbav Airport and major transport hubs, makes it a convenient choice for both business and leisure travel.

Georgeta Grecu - General Manager - Swissotel Poiana Brasov, stated: "Swissôtel Poiana Brașov is set to redefine hospitality in Poiana Brașov by blending Transylvanian heritage with contemporary architecture and the renowned precision of Swiss hospitality. With spacious and elegantly designed rooms and suites, along with world-class facilities, we are eager to welcome both business and leisure travellers.”

Swissôtel Poiana Brașov is set to become a gateway to discovering the rich cultural and natural heritage of Transylvania. With its proximity to iconic sites like Viscri village, the Fortified Churches, and the Zarnesti Bears Sanctuary, the hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in the authentic Romanian experience.

The property marks an exciting new venture for Accor and Swissôtel, in collaboration with Norrma, a renowned local real estate developer. Norrma is dedicated to partnering with leading architects to create boutique projects deeply rooted in the region’s cultural heritage. The hotel will be operated under a 20-year franchise agreement.

Swissôtel hotels offer a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences as part of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the renowned loyalty programme that enhances the experience during and beyond each hotel stay.

